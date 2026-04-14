BJP will ensure Bengal women’s safety post-midnight: HM Amit Shah​

Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), if it comes to power in West Bengal after the two-phase assembly polls later this month, will prioritise women’s safety and ensure that women can roam around freely and safely even after midnight, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.​

“Crime against women during the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal has crossed all limits. People have witnessed the R.G. Kar rape and murder case, and the rape cases at Kasba Law College in Kolkata and at a medical college in Durgapur. I want to announce today, with the BJP in power, women’s safety will be our first priority, and we will ensure that women can roam around freely and safely even after midnight,” Shah said at a campaign rally at Gazole in minority-dominated Malda district.​

Speaking on the occasion, he also referred to the recent incident involving President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from a tribal background, during her visit to West Bengal. ​

He alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee insulted tribal people, saying, “A tribal woman became the Indian President during our time. She came here to attend a Santal-related festival in West Bengal. She was insulted here. Today is Ambedkar Jayanti. I am saying today that the people of India and I will not tolerate the insult of the President.”​

He further said that Trinamool Congress-backed antisocial elements responsible for killing over 300 BJP workers in West Bengal during the last 15 years will not be spared. ​

“I am making a promise today: after our government is formed in West Bengal, the killers will be traced one by one and sent behind bars,” Shah said.​

Earlier, Shah also said that if the BJP comes to power, it will bring an end to the practices of rampant 'Love Jihad' and 'multiple marriages' in the state by enforcing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"Some people have the liberty to maintain four marriages simultaneously, while others have to maintain one marriage at a time. Is this fair? But do not worry. After forming the government next month in Bengal, the UCC will be enforced. The practice of maintaining four marriages at a time will end. There will be no 'Love Jihad' or 'Land Jihad' in the state anymore," he said while addressing a campaign rally at Manikchak in Malda district.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Shah also issued a strong note of caution to those involved in the various cases of corruption in the state during the last 15 years of the Trinamool Congress government.

"If they think that they will be getting away, they are mistaken. Let the results be declared, and the new government be formed. Every person involved in corrupt practices will be behind bars," the Union Home Minister said.

--IANS

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