May 15, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

Ram Pothineni turns director with #RAPO23; plays a character called Veera in the film!

Ram Pothineni turns director with #RAPO23; plays a character called Veera in the film!( Photo: Ram Pothineni/X)

Hyderabad, May 15 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Pothineni, a multi-faceted performer who has consistently showcased his versatility on screen, on Friday announced he would be turning director with his upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as #Rapo23.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, he wrote, "An exciting journey begins with all your love & blessings. Introducing "Veera" in #RAPO23 -the story of a Lone Wolf. Genre: Psychological Action Thriller. Written & Directed by #RAPO. Produced by Krishna Pothineni. A @RAPO_Cinematics Production.December 2026 Release."

It may be recalled that the actor, after turning a lyricist with his previous film 'Andhra King Taluka' , had also surprised audiences by lending his vocals for the first time.

Now, the actor has donned the director’s hat, marking his debut as a filmmaker.

The project, formally announced on the occasion of his birthday, is set to be a stylish psychological action thriller - a genre rarely explored in Telugu cinema.

#RAPO23 will be produced by Krishna Pothineni under the newly formed Rapo Cinematics banner. Interestingly with this move, Ram joins the elite league of stars-turned-directors such as Sr. NTR, Krishna, and Pawan Kalyan.

The makers also unveiled a striking birthday special poster that introduced Ram Pothineni’s character as Veera on the occasion.

The poster radiates a dark, intense, and gritty tone featuring Ram from behind, clad in a leather jacket. His sharp, V-cut hairstyle amplifies the raw attitude of the character.

Dominating the backdrop is a bold red “V”, symbolizing both Veera and a sense of rebellion, danger, and dominance.

The faint outlines of towering skyscrapers on either side evoke a cold, crime-infested cityscape.

Adding to the mystery, the tagline “The Story of a Lone Wolf” hints at a protagonist driven by solitude, instinct, and a complex psychological landscape.

Sources close to the unit say #RAPO23 was a powerful and groundbreaking narrative conceived by Ram Pothineni himself for his directorial debut.

He is set to portray Veera in a completely new, never-before-seen avatar, and that the transformation was already evident in the announcement poster’s styling and mood.

The film’s regular shoot is set to begin in June, with the makers eyeing a December release this year. Further details about the cast and technical crew will be revealed in the coming days, the sources added.

-- IANS

mkr/

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