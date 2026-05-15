John Krasinski speaks up on his fascination with ‘Ryanverse’

Los Angeles, May 15 (IANS) Hollywood actor John Krasinski, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’, has opened up on his fascination with his titular character and the universe of the story.

In the film, John essays the role of Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst and the main character of the Ryanverse series of novels, films, video games, and a TV series.

Sharing his experience of returning to the high-stakes world of Jack Ryan, he said, “It feels amazing. Honestly, I think this is the most fun I've ever had playing the role. It’s been a totally different experience. The show was a different kind of storytelling; it was long-form and took longer to shoot. With the movie, we feel like people know the characters, and we were able to have more fun with the traditional three-act structure”.

The Ryanverse is officially back, and this time, it’s going bigger, bolder, and more cinematic than ever before. After winning the hearts of audiences around the world with the fan-favourite series Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan’ across four seasons, John Krasinski is reprising the iconic role in the action-thriller, ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’.

Reflecting on what continues to draw him towards the character, Krasinski added, “I always loved the idea that a Jack Ryan existed, that there was somebody who was human and decent and real out there on the front lines, being a true hero rather than someone with a cape or with superpowers. It’s inspiring”.

The film marks the franchise’s evolution from a series into a full-scale feature film, and promises edge-of-the-seat action, larger stakes, and a mission more dangerous than anything Jack has faced before.

In ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the dangerous world of espionage after an international covert mission uncovers a deadly conspiracy. As the clock ticks and global threats intensify, Jack reunites with trusted CIA operative Mike November (played by Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (played by Wendell Pierce), while joining forces with sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (played by Sienna Miller).

Directed by Andrew Bernstein, with story by Noah Oppenheim and John Krasinski, ‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ is set to premiere on May 20, 2026 on Prime Video.

--IANS

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