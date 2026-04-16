Wipro Q4 profit slips 1.9 pc to Rs 3,501.8 crore; announces Rs 15,000 crore buyback

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Wipro, a leading global end-to-end IT transformation, consulting and business process services provider, on Thursday reported a 1.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 3,501.8 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 3,569.6 crore in the same period previous financial year (Q4 FY25).

On a sequential basis, however, the company posted a 12.27 per cent rise in profit, according to its stock exchange filing.

Earnings per share stood at Rs 3.34 ($0.041), up 12.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter but down 2.1 per cent year-on-year.

Revenue from operations rose 7.69 per cent year-on-year to Rs 24,236.3 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 22,504.2 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, revenue increased 2.88 per cent, as per the exchange filing.

Looking ahead, Wipro said it expects revenue from its IT Services segment to be in the range of $2,597 million to $2,651 million for the June 2026 quarter.

This translates into a sequential growth guidance of -2.0 per cent to 0 per cent in constant currency terms.

The company’s board also approved a share buyback of up to 60 crore fully paid-up equity shares, representing 5.7 per cent of its total paid-up equity capital, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 15,000 crore at a price of Rs 250 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Commenting on the performance, CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said advancements in artificial intelligence are reshaping client priorities and opening up new opportunities for deeper partnerships.

“To strengthen our position in an AI-first world, we are pivoting to a services-as-a-software model through the AI Native Business & Platforms unit,” he added.

Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer said the company has continued to invest in clients, capabilities and talent while maintaining margins within a narrow band.

“During the year we have returned substantial portion of our cash generated to shareholders in the form of dividend,” Iyer mentioned.

--IANS

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