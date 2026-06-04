Shilpa Shinde on calls for her arrest: "Only I Know What I've Been Through"

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shinde aka Angoori Bhabhi, has reacted to the demands for her arrest by the National Council For Men after her recent admission that the sexual harassment allegations levelled by her against the producer of the show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' in 2016 were false.

As IANS reached out to Shilpa and asked to respond to the rising call for her arrest, she said that only she knows what she has gone through during that time.

She further went on to say that if anyone else would have been in her place, they would have also probably done the same thing.

Shilpa told IANS that if at that time the producer of the show had been arrested, something she was extremely against, given that it is a non-bailable offense, she would have most definitely demanded her own arrest.

Explaining her side, she went on to add, "He and I both know what exactly I have been through. My story is crystal clear, and I am not here to give any explanation to anyone. I only wish to tell my side of the story to those who do not know it already."

Stressing her point further, she added, "Anybody would have done the same thing if they would have been in my place."

Before this, Shilpa defended her decision to speak about the matter publicly on social media. Claiming that she knows what she has done is right and that negative comments don't bother her at all, she said in a video uploaded on her Insta that she is being judged on the basis of a single clip from the podcast without taking into account the entire context.

In the same clip, she had said, "I didn't do it for money. I had already left the show. I had already accepted the blame that was put on me. After 'Bigg Boss', I met a man who told me that his father had died by suicide because he was accused of something he had never done. He told me that watching my journey inspired him to keep living."

--IANS

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