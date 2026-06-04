Pakistan: 18-year-old gang rape victim dies of multiple abortion complications

Islamabad, June 4 (IANS) An 18-year-old alleged gang rape victim died in Pakistan's Punjab province while a procedure was being conducted on her at a government hospital following several complications related to abortion, local media reported.

The girl, a domestic helper, was allegedly gang raped by the son and driver of her employer in Model Town. According to the FIR and the video statement of the girl, she was sexually abused several times by the two suspects a few months back and her employer concealed the matter to avoid police action, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

The issue came to light only after the girl died due to several abortion related complications. The police said the victim had accused the married son of the house owner and his driver of gang rape.

The girl said she was first taken to a clinic in Raiwind due to the complications caused by the pills. During the illegal abortion procedure, the doctors diagnosed her with a four to five month fetal death (miscarriage) and said that it was a high-level medical condition.

The girl was sent to her home in Faisalabad to take rest for a few weeks. As her condition turned critical there, she was taken to hospital in Lahore on May 23. A police official said that a FIR was lodged based on her initial statements and nominated both suspects and her employer. The police said that murder charges have been included in the case since the girl died during surgery in hospital. The police official said that the driver was arrested while others were granted bail.

In March, four men allegedly gang raped a woman in a van that moved around the Baga Sheikhan area which comes under the jurisdiction of Rawat police in Pakistan's Punjab province, Dawn had reported earlier.

The victim's mother filed an FIR with the police, stating that her 19-year-old daughter, who has been married for five years, went to the market to buy clothes for her children for Eid. After reaching Chak Beli Morr, she boarded a wagon to go to Rawat Bazaar.

During the journey, the conductor allegedly closed the door and turned the vehicle back towards Chak Beli Road. According to the FIR, the conductor overpowered the victim after she raised an alarm. The van then moved towards Chak Beli Road, where she was made to board another van by one individual, while the driver was identified as “S”.

The accused then took the victim to the Baga Sheikhan area, where they stopped near a house and tried to forcibly take her inside. As per the FIR, another accomplice was called to the spot. Thereafter, all four accused allegedly took turns to assault her in the vehicle while driving on different roads around Baga Sheikhan. Later, they dropped the victim near Chak Beli Morr.

The complainant had stated that the accused threatened her daughter and recorded her video.

--IANS

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