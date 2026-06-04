June 04, 2026 6:24 PM हिंदी

Abi Nakshatra-starrer 'Aatti' release postponed to June 12

Abi Nakshatra-starrer 'Aatti' release postponed to June 12 (Photo Credit: Esakki/X)

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) The makers of the Tamil film 'Aatti', featuring actors Essaki Karvanan and Abi Nakshatra in the lead, on Thursday announced that their film's release had now been postponed to June 12 this year.

For the unaware, the film was to originally hit screens on June 5 this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the decision to postpone the film's release had been made due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Those in the know say that actor Essaki Karvanan, who is also the film's producer, was intent on releasing the film in a reasonable number of screens. However, as two films that were recently released were doing well and as a result, had got more screens, they had decided to push their film's release by a few more days in order to get the number of screens they had in mind.

Sources said producer Essaki Karvanan took the decision to postpone the film's release date after holding due consultations with V House founder Suresh Kamatchi, who in turn held discussions with the distributors of the film. Suresh Kamatchi holds the release rights of the film.

For the unaware, Essaki Karvanan plays a police officer in this film, which revolves around the issue of women's rights. Apart from Essaki Karvanan and Abi Nakshatra, the film will also feature Anand Soundarrajan, Karan Chakravarthy, Alan Krishnan, Praveen Palanisamy, Kadhal Sukumar, Soundar, Sindhu Kumaresan and Lenin in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, screenplay for the film is by Thirumurugan while editing is by C.M Elangovan. Cinematography for the film is by Sibi Sadhasivam and art direction is by Mujibur Rahman. Music for the film has been scored by Theeson while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Suresh. Costumes in the film have been provided by Poonkuyil Kittu while Mohideen has handled the film's sound mixing duties.

--IANS

mkr/

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