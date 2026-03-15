Winning Women’s ODI World Cup meant a lot, had dreamt about lifting ICC trophy: Harmanpreet

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said lifting the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup had fulfilled a dream that had driven every woman who had ever played cricket for the country and meant a lot to her team. In the final, India beat South Africa by 52 runs to lift the trophy for the first time at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet, who took the last catch of the final to seal the title in India’s favour, spoke with deep emotion about what the victory meant to a generation of cricketers who had waited years for the moment. "It meant a lot to us because from the day women's cricket started, we have been dreaming about lifting the ICC trophy. All the women cricketers have been dreaming about that. But I think our team was able to do that, so I'm very, very proud of this team.

“So, I think it means a lot, and hopefully we'll continue winning ICC titles, and after winning, you feel amazed, and I think it's a great feeling. So, I'm really happy that as a team we were able to do that," she said in a panel discussion at the BCCI Awards in New Delhi on Sunday evening.

She also recalled the nerve-shredding tension of the final moments before the win in the final was sealed. "100 percent. I think the last wicket that we were looking for, we were all just praying that we would just get that wicket.

“I think not only I, but everyone in the team, was waiting for that opportunity. I feel blessed that the last catch came to me. I took so many catches, but that was a catch that I will remember for the rest of my life, and I'm grateful that that last catch came to me."

Harmanpreet also shed light on one of the more difficult tactical calls of the campaign - the decision to rest Jemimah Rodrigues for the clash against England in Indore. "That was a very hard call for us because I think we knew that we had four, five batters, and all of them had to take the responsibility for the team. But when one batter is a little bit underconfident, and I think Amol (Muzumdar, head coach) sir and I, we had a very good discussion that sometimes that small break can always give you a lot of confidence.

"I think that was a great move, I would say, because I was still in a little bit of doubt whether we should give her rest or not, but I think Sir was very clear. I think that little break gave a lot of confidence because sometimes, as a batter, we overthink.

"I think that break gave her time to think about what she needs to do. I think after that, the way she came back, and I think the rest is the result. Credit goes to her for the way she handled the situation. I think as a player, we all have gone through this situation, and we know what we need to do for our team. I think all the credit goes to her and how she handled and how she performed when the team needed it the most."

Looking beyond the trophy, Harmanpreet reflected on how dramatically the landscape had shifted for the next generation of women cricketers. "Well, I think at least from now, girls don't need to go through the time that we went through in earlier days. We didn't know about women's cricket, but we were still playing cricket. But now, at least, there are so many opportunities, so many platforms.

"I hope that the time we went through, they are not going to go through that time. But now it's only about taking sport as a career and doing the things that you love. I think now opportunities are there. Now it's only about you going there and taking this sport seriously."

On the role of the WPL in accelerating the transformation for women’s cricket in the country, Harmanpreet said the tournament had been the catalyst in changing the entire landscape of women's cricket in India.

"I think that changed the entire women's sport. We were really waiting for that opportunity. But I think not only for us, but for all our domestic cricketers, I think it's a great platform for them. So we are really happy that we got this opportunity. I think we have seen in four years that we got the ICC title.

“Before that, we had been working hard, but sometimes you need that little push, and that little push really helped us. Now, as Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) said, there is no looking back, and hopefully we'll keep making the BCCI and our country proud."

India men's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, also present in the panel, was asked whether he had any advice to offer Harmanpreet's side ahead of an upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in England in June-July.

He deferred it entirely, saying the women's team had earned the right to be judged on their own outstanding record. "I mean, I think they've been doing so well. I don't think they need anyone's advice. They've been doing so well in the white ball, and we're very certain that they're going to do great in the World Cup as well."

--IANS

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