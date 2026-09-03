'Winning with Ferrari at Monza would be phenomenal': Hamilton ahead of Italian GP

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has said that winning at the Monza Grand Prix with Scuderia would be "phenomenal" as Ferrari hope to ride on the support of the home fans and the recent upgrades they have made to the SF-26 ahead of the Italian GP.

Hamilton has won the Monza GP five times, including four times with Mercedes and once with McLaren, but the Briton has not clinched victory with Ferrari at their home race, having finished sixth in his first year with the Maranello-based outfit in 2025.

"There is a first ahead of me, in the sense that if I were to win, I would go into new territory, winning for the first time with Ferrari at Monza. It would be phenomenal," Hamilton told the media on Thursday.

"The pressure's high. You want to do it for the team. Many of them will come to this race. The tifosi come out in huge numbers with a passion that's unmatched.

The seven-time world champion will have his mother watching from the stands and will be cheering with the Tifosi for Hamilton and Ferrari. "And my mum's here. I don't think she's been to Monza, and certainly not (while I was) with Ferrari. I wanted her to experience this and bring any lucky dust she can bring," he said.

Hamilton also spoke on the engine upgrade Ferrari have for the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, saying that the upgrades will help but are not the whole amount they need to push their challenge for the title.

"Every little helps. Until this point of the year, even last race, we were losing 0.4 seconds a lap (on the straights). We have carried that deficit," Hamilton said.

"This is a step forward. It is not the whole amount we need, but we knew that was the case. I strongly believe we have what it takes to win. To win this weekend, the whole collective has to come together. Everything has to flow from the beginning," Hamilton added.

---IANS

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