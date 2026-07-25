'Win for democracy': CJP after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, one of the key demands of the Cockroach Janta Party-led students' agitation, the outfit called it a "win for democracy".

A post on CJP's official X handle read "Democracy Wins!". It accompanied a video which showed the protesters celebrating Pradhan's resignation.

Addressing reporters and the demonstrators soon after Pradhan's resignation was made public, the outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke said: "We have done it!...Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. What did they say, that resignations don't happen under this government...we say that the world does bow down, it just needs the correct people to do so."

Displaying a banner consisting of pictures of those students who committed suicide in the aftermath of the May 3 NEET-UG paper leak, the CJP founder said: "This is for them, for all those students who lost their lives due to Dharmendra Pradhan."

He said that Pradhan's resignation is "proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone".

"There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy, and in order to hold them (the government) accountable, we have to raise our voice. They are in power due to us," he added.

Further, Dipke said that though Pradhan has resigned, "but we have two more demands".

"We won't go like that...Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, but the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of Rs 1 crore. And secondly, action must be taken against those police goons who acted against protestors on July 20 (Parliament march)."

Addressing the police officers, he warned: "Only one resignation has taken place. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches...We took blows on ourselves; the students of this country have done a very courageous job."

"All the cases which have been registered against the students before or after July 20 must be withdrawn," he asserted.

"To the people of India, this is how a democracy should be," Dipke added.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan, while submitting his resignation, reaffirmed his commitment to youth and education while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support, framing it as a response to protect exam integrity and students' future.

--IANS

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