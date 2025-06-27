June 27, 2025 5:42 PM हिंदी

Wimbledon: Krejcikova to open title defense vs Eala; Swiatek projected to face Gauff in QF

Barbora Krejcikova to open title defense against Alexandra Eala; Iga Swiatek projected to face Coco Gauff in quarterfinals as per women's singles draw for Wimbledon 2025 released in London on Friday. Photo credit: WTA

London, June 27 (IANS) Reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova will open her title defence against 2025 breakout star Alexandra Eala of the Philippines on Centre Court, while Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek are projected to face off in the quarterfinals as the draw for the Championships was made on Friday.

Krejcikova missed the first five months of 2025 due to a back injury and had to withdraw from this week's Eastbourne quarterfinals due to a thigh injury.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old Eala, who reached her first grass-court semifinal this week in Eastbourne, captured the tennis world's attention in March by defeating three Grand Slam champions -- Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Swiatek -- to reach the Miami semifinals.

Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka will begin her bid to progress beyond the semifinals for the first time against fast-rising Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine, with potential third-round opponents in the form of 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova, Nottingham titlist McCartney Kessler and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu, who has set up an eye-catching all-British clash against wild card Mimi Xu in her opener.

Reigning French Open champion and No. 2 seed American Gauff will start against Dayana Yastremska, with former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka potentially awaiting in the second round and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin projected in the third round.

Iga Swiatek will take on Polina Kudermetova in the opener, with Gauff potentially awaiting her in the last eight stage.

Meanwhile, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, playing the final Championships of her career, will face No. 10 seed and 2024 quarterfinalist Emma Navarro in the first round.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula, who begins against Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy, is projected to play against Queen's champion and 2022 semifinalist Tatjana Maria in the second round.

Former Roland Garros champion Ostapenko will face Briton Sonay Kartal in the opener, with two-time runner-up Ons Jabeur as her potential second-round opponent.

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen will take on Czech player Katerina Siniakova, with a potential second-round match-up with former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka.

The main draw for the grass-court major begins on June 30.

