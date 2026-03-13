Indian racer Akshay Gupta steps up for the 2026 NLS

Nurburg (Germany), March 13 (IANS) Indian racecar driver, Akshay Gupta, will take the next step in his endurance racing career by joining Sorg Rennsport to compete in the Nurburgring Langstrecken‑Serie (NLS) and the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

The 33‑year‑old driver from Ahmedabad, India will race the #949 Porsche Cayman GT4 CS in the Cup3 class, which forms part of the Porsche Endurance Trophy Nürburgring (PETN) — one of the most competitive categories in the championship.

Gupta will share driving duties with 19‑year‑old German driver Darian Donkel (his former teammate from Mertens Motorsport in 2025) along with fellow German racer Aaron Wenisch.

After three seasons competing in the VT2 production classes with Hyundai and BMW machinery, Gupta now steps into the highly competitive Cup3 class. During this period he achieved six podium finishes and two race victories.

“The last three years in the production classes were a huge learning experience. I wanted to achieve a few milestones before I took a step up in the GT racing ladder” said Gupta.

“GT4 cars are the immediate next step and I am happy to have signed with a strong & experienced team. My teammates are also experienced and fast, I shared the car with Darian at Mertens & the pit box with Aaron in 2023, so I am familiar with them. I have my sights set on winning the Pro-AM championship this year in the PETN.”

The Cup3 category forms part of the Porsche Endurance Trophy Nürburgring. The class is widely known for attracting the largest fields in the NLS championship and delivering extremely competitive multi‑class endurance racing. The cars are supplied by Porsche and are identical with limited setup adjustment options.

In the opening race on March 14th 2026, the Cup3 class has 21-entries. The one-make nature of the class ensures that talent is a bigger deciding factor in race outcomes.

Akshay Gupta’s new team Sorg Rennsport is one of the most established Porsche endurance teams at the Nürburgring and fields 10 entries in the Nürburgring Langstrecken‑Serie. The team has had over 50 class victories in the NLS & RCN.

The upcoming season will also feature Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen competing in the GT3 class with Winward Racing in NLS Round 2 and the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Akshay Gupta will once again represent India on the grid and remains the only Indian driver competing in the full Nürburgring Langstrecken‑Serie championship for a third consecutive season.

The NLS championship features 10 races, out of which nine are 4-hour & one 6-hour race apart from the feature race, the 24 Hours of Nurburgring.

--IANS

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