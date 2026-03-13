AFC Women's Asia Cup: Australia hold off DPR Korea to stay on title track

Perth, March 12 (IANS) Australia progressed to the semi-finals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 with a hard fought 2-1 win against DPR Korea at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Friday.

Sam Kerr played a starring role, scoring one and making the other for Alanna Kennedy as Australia - who fell in the quarter-finals four years ago - advanced to a last four meeting with either defending champions China PR or Chinese Taipei. The win also secured their ticket to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027.

While DPR Korea’s title dream was dashed, they can walk tall after a spirited performance and will now set their sights on the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 playoff against either China PR or Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

Australia, winners of the 2010 edition, made two changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Korea Republic while three-time champions DPR Korea swapped Hwang Yu Yong for Song Chun Sim from the 11 that had started in the 2-1 defeat to China PR.

Both teams opted for a high-press but it was the East Asian side who gave the hosts a scare in the fifth minute when Kyong Yong found Ri Hye Gyong inside a packed box, only for the defender to send her header wide.Having had to absorb incessant pressure, Australia took the lead against the run of play after Kerr dispossessed An Kuk Hyang to set up Kennedy for the opening goal in the ninth minute.

Kerr’s cross into the box was intercepted by Chae Un Yong but her half clearance landed nicely for Kennedy, who side-stepped the midfielder before netting her fifth goal of the tournament with a looping effort over keeper Yu Son Gum.DPR Korea came back fighting with Australia custodian Mackenzie Arnold having to parry Kyong Yong’s glancing header in the 26th minute before keeping out Un Yong’s low drive from an acute angle six minutes later

Australia continued to live dangerously and were let off the hook in the first minute of added time after Myong Yu Jong played the ball back into the box for Hong Song Ok, who beat Arnold with her low shot but was denied by the right post as DPR Korea went into the break having had four shots on target but - crucially - trailing to the only effort the Matildas had. That was doubled just two minutes into the second half with Katrina Gory’s pressure on Kim Song Gyong allowing Kerr to burst into the box before finishing with a thumping left-footed strike.

Far from being dismayed, DPR Korea responded by taking the game to Australia as they swarmed forward in search of a goal. Their sustained pressure paid off in the 65th minute following a neat team move with Song Ok playing the ball into the box for Kyong Yong, who laid it perfectly for Un Yong to sweep home and pull DPR Korea back into the tie.

Boosted by the goal, DPR Korea upped their tempo in search of the equaliser but Arnold produced smart saves to deny Ri Hak and Kuk Hyang as Australia hung on to advance to the semi-finals.

--IANS

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