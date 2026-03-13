G V Prakash on how Ken Karunas got back at him for making him lose weight for Asuran!

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) National Award-winning music director and actor G V Prakash has now disclosed in a lighthearted way how actor Ken Karunas got back at him for making him sweat it out while he was filming for director Vetrimaran's 'Asuran'.

Speaking at the audio launch event of Ken Karunas's first film as hero and director 'Youth', G V Prakash, in a light-hearted way, said, "Director Vetrimaran showed me the footage he had shot after the first schedule of 'Asuran'. I saw Ken's portions and told Vetrimaran that Ken must reduce his weight. I told Vetrimaran to reshoot the close ups of Ken."

Laughing, he continued, "Soon after, Ken was made to sweat it out on the treadmill. He was made to lose weight and eventually, the close ups were shot. I tortured Ken that way when 'Asuran' was made."

"In response to that, he got back at me by complaining to my director Dhanush," disclosed music director G V Prakash, with a smile.

"I scored the music for Nilavukku Ennadi Enmel Kobam, which was directed by Dhanush. We composed the music for the songs including 'Golden Sparrow'. Dhanush would come, listen to the numbers and be happy. He would be very content and take it with him. Later, he would call me and say, 'Machan, Ken says he does not like the song. He says it does not work for him.' I would tell Dhanush the songs were good and that they would become chartbusters," he said with a smile.

"I wanted to catch Ken to ask him about sowing doubts in the mind of my director. I caught him one day at an airport. I pointed out to him that the song was great and the director had been happy about it. He replied, 'It doesn't work for me, anna'. I went on to point out that the song had emerged a huge chartbuster, getting over 200 million views and he replied casually, 'Yeah na, but it still doesn't work for me anna.'," said G V Prakash and laughed.

Interestingly, G V Prakash and Ken Karunas are now good friends with G V Prakash scoring the music for Ken Karunas's first film for free.

--IANS

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