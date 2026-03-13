West Asia crisis: Indian diplomacy characterised by restraint and balance

Abu Dhabi, March 13 (IANS) Amid ongoing conflict in West Asia, India has pursued a diplomatic path, prioritising the safety of its citizens while engaging with all partners in the region. India's response has remained measured, responsible and humane., a report has highlighted

West Asia has a central place in strategic landscape of India. Nearly nine million Indians live and work in Gulf nations. People from India working in different fields in West Asia play an important role in the economies of both India and Gulf. The well-being of Indian diaspora has remained a key pillar of India's regional policy, commentator on political and current affairs Rishi Suri wrote in leading UAE daily Khaleej Times.

As tensions increased in West Asia, India made efforts to ensure that its people in the region were not left vulnerable. Indian embassies and consulates in West Asia and neighbouring countries remained in touch with Indian nationals, issuing advisories and providing assistance where required.

The Indian government activated contingency ways to keep a track of the situation closely and facilitate safe relocation or evacuation of Indian nationals, if required. India's approach showcases lessons learned from previous crisis when New Delhi conducted large scale evacuation and assistance operations during emergencies abroad, from Yemen to Ukraine and Sudan. However, India's approach amid the conflict in West Asia has not remained limited to consular assistance as it has also engaged with regional partners.

"New Delhi’s diplomacy has been characterised by restraint and balance. Rather than aligning with any one camp in a region marked by competing interests, India has consistently advocated dialogue, de escalation and respect for international law. This position reflects India’s long standing foreign policy tradition of strategic autonomy," Suri highlighted.

"India’s ability to maintain relations with diverse actors, from Israel to Iran and from Gulf monarchies to regional institutions, has allowed it to navigate the complexities of West Asian politics without becoming entangled in rivalries. Such balanced diplomacy has also enhanced India’s credibility as a responsible global actor. In a region often marked by polarised alliances, India is viewed as a partner that prioritises cooperation and development rather than ideological confrontation," he further stated.

Another important aspect of India's engagement with West Asia amid the ongoing conflict is economic resilience. Trade flows and economic cooperation between India and the Gulf nations has continued to strengthen amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia. According to the Khaleej Times article, India has been one of the largest trading partners for many nations in West Asia and energy cooperation continues to anchor this relationship.

"By prioritising the safety of its people while sustaining constructive engagement with its Gulf partners, India has demonstrated that diplomacy need not be driven by confrontation. Instead, it can be guided by cooperation, stability and a commitment to human welfare. As the West Asia crisis continues to evolve, India’s steady and principled response underscores an important reality. Responsible diplomacy is not merely about protecting national interests. It is also about building trust, preserving peace and ensuring that humanity remains at the centre of international relations," wrote Suri.

--IANS

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