Tehran to give safe passage to Indian ships in Strait of Hormuz: Iran envoy

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday, indicated that Indian ships could soon get safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, which has brought transit through the crucial waterway to a standstill.

Pointing out that India and Iran share common interests in the region, Fathali said, "Yes, because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region."

"As ambassador in India, I say that the Indian government in this situation, after the war, helped us in different fields," he added.

The Ambassador's statement comes a day after Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said that Tehran has permitted ships from some countries to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

He also dismissed allegations about Iran laying mines in the Strait, saying "this is not true, it is closed during the war".

The Minister said Iran will not let enemy countries use the Strait.

"As far as Iran is concerned, we feel that those countries that joined the aggression should not benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz," he added.

The Strait of Hormuz, is one of the world's most vital shipping lanes through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas exports transit.

The Ministry of Ports and Shipping said on Thursday that the number of Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region, remains unchanged at 28 and all Indian vessels and crew are being actively monitored for their safety and security.

As many as 24 of these Indian ships are located west of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 677 Indian seafarers, and four vessels are on the east of the Strait with 101 Indian seafarers on board.

"Authorities, ship managers, and recruitment agencies are closely coordinating with Indian embassies and local authorities to ensure safety, and render medical assistance," the statement said.

Advisories issued on precautionary measures to safeguard Indian seafarers, Indian-flagged vessels and maritime trade operations issued by Director General Shipping on February 28, 2026, remain in force.

The Ministry continues to closely monitor the prevailing maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the evolving maritime situation in that region, the statement added.

--IANS

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