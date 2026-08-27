‘Will storm Mumbai with 45 lakh vehicles’: Jarange Patil warns Maha govt ahead of Aug 29 fast

Jalna, Aug 27 (IANS) Intensifying his campaign for Maratha reservation, activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday announced that he will launch an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati on August 29.

Issuing a direct warning to the Maharashtra government, Jarange Patil said that if authorities attempt to obstruct the Maratha community, millions will march directly to Mumbai.

Speaking to the media at Antarwali Sarati, Jarange Patil asserted that if the government tried to block or show animosity, the Maratha community would rise and march straight to Mumbai.

He said, “On my single call, nearly 40 to 45 lakh vehicles will head toward Mumbai from across the state. We will conduct this protest in five distinct phases, culminating in six crore members of the Maratha community arriving in Mumbai. If the government dares to stop us out of malice, we will show them what we can do.”

Taking aim at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Jarange Patil remarked that he was not concerned with who held or lacked caste certificates within political parties.

He said leaders across the political spectrum harboured bias against the community, which had opened the eyes of Marathas across all parties and exposed the opposition's intentions.

Directly criticising Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Jarange Patil declared that while the fast at Antarwali Sarati would begin peacefully, he would not hesitate to march to the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

He said, “Fadnavis is trying to block Marathas using other Marathas. Is Varsha anyone’s private property? It belongs to all of us. I won’t cause inconvenience inside his room, but I will certainly pitch camp on the bungalow premises.”

Earlier this week, Jarange Patil engaged in high‑level discussions with a delegation of Maharashtra government ministers. During the meeting, Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil arranged a phone call connecting him directly with officials of the Justice Shinde Committee.

Jarange Patil strongly demanded transparency on documented figures. He said, “Over the past three years, a total of 58 lakh Kunbi records have been uncovered, which includes 2 lakh newly discovered entries. The complete list of these records must be immediately displayed at all Talathi and Gram Sevak offices across every village.”

He urged ministers to bring relevant officials along for discussions and demanded that procedures for granting certificates be explained to the Maratha community in simple terms.

--IANS

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