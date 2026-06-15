June 16, 2026 12:33 AM हिंदी

Trump shifts focus to Ukraine after Iran deal

Kyiv: A firefighter attempts to put out a fire at a shopping center in Kiev, Ukraine, May 24, 2026. A massive ballistic missile attack struck the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kiev City Military Administration. (Xinhua via IANS)

Evian, June 15 (IANS) U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration would turn its attention to the Russia-Ukraine war following what he described as a breakthrough agreement with Iran, expressing optimism that Moscow and Kyiv may be open to negotiations.

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump said he had held separate conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and saw a potential opening for diplomacy.

"I had two very good conversations yesterday," Trump said. "Now that this is finished, we're going to be focusing on that, see if we can get that one done."

Referring to the war in Ukraine, Trump added: "I think they're both open to it."

The U.S. President said the human cost of the conflict remained a major concern.

"25,000 people a month are dying, mostly soldiers, and that shouldn't happen," he said.

Macron, who hosted the meeting, said Ukraine would be a key topic at the G7 gathering and confirmed that Zelenskyy would join discussions with world leaders.

"We will have the occasion to discuss the war in Ukraine in order to engage together and negotiate a good and solid peace and sustainable peace, and President Zelensky will be with us as well tomorrow," Macron said.

The comments came as leaders from the Group of Seven industrialised nations gathered in Evian for talks focused on security, trade, energy and geopolitical stability.

While much of the discussion between Trump and Macron centred on a newly signed agreement with Iran, both leaders indicated that attention would increasingly shift to Europe's largest conflict since World War II.

Macron praised the Iran agreement as "a very important agreement, a peace deal with Iran" and said it was an important step for global stability.

Trump argued that the agreement had already begun easing tensions in the Middle East and reopening maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The deal is all signed, and the Strait is already partially opened," Trump said. "Ships are starting to go out now. On Friday, it'll be completely opened."

The President said the Iran agreement would allow his administration to devote greater diplomatic energy to other international crises.

"We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelensky and President Putin, and I see maybe we can do something there, I really do," Trump said.

Macron also said G7 leaders would discuss critical minerals, trade and other strategic issues during the summit, seeking greater coordination among member nations.

--IANS

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