Wildlife, amusement rides and puppet shows: Where Gujaratis went this Diwali vacation

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (IANS) From amusement rides and zoo visits in Ahmedabad to wildlife attractions in Vadodara and traditional puppet shows promoting environmental conservation in Gandhinagar, Gujarat's public recreation spaces have drawn large crowds during the Diwali vacation, with families turning to parks and nature destinations for their festive outings.

Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lakefront recorded 1,57,690 visitors in just three days between November 9 and 11, while Vadodara's historic Sayajibaug Zoo received 19,040 visitors over six days, generating revenue of Rs 12.95 lakh.

Meanwhile, Gandhinagar's Indroda Nature Park has attracted more than 12,000 visitors during the ongoing vacation, with the authorities using the increased footfall to spread awareness about environmental protection.

At Kankaria, November 10 recorded the highest single-day footfall, with 67,097 visitors, followed by 62,021 on November 11. Another 28,572 people visited the lakefront on November 9, taking the three-day total to over 1.57 lakh.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had decided to keep Kankaria open on November 9, despite it being a Monday, to accommodate visitors during the school holidays.

The lakefront normally remains closed on Mondays for maintenance and cleaning. The decision was part of a special arrangement to allow families to make use of its recreational facilities during the vacation.

The zoo, Balvatika, nocturnal zoo, Atal Express toy train, butterfly park and amusement rides have been among the major attractions for children and families.

The civic administration has also made arrangements for cleanliness, security and traffic management amid the rush.

In Vadodara, Sayajibaug, also known as Kamati Baug, has witnessed a steady increase in visitors since the beginning of the festive period. The zoo recorded 697 visitors on November 6, earning Rs 50,660, followed by 877 visitors and Rs 62,180 in revenue on November 7.

On November 8, the footfall increased to 1,791, generating Rs 1.22 lakh. The numbers rose sharply over the following three days. The zoo received 4,023 visitors on November 9, generating Rs 2.66 lakh, and 5,419 visitors on November 10, bringing in Rs 3.77 lakh.

November 11 recorded the highest footfall, with 6,233 visitors and revenue of Rs 4.17 lakh in a single day. The six-day cumulative figures stood at 19,040 visitors and Rs 12,95,940 in revenue.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) said families and children from the city as well as neighbouring districts had visited the zoo to see the animals.

Separately, the entire Sayajibaug garden received approximately 28,000 to 30,000 visitors daily during the festive period. Around 5,000 people enjoyed rides on the toy train with their families and visited the zoo, while approximately 900 people used the electric cars.

The 45-hectare Sayajibaug, established by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in 1879, is among Vadodara's prominent green and recreational spaces. It houses a zoo, museums, a planetarium and a toy train, besides its gardens and open spaces.

While the two urban attractions have drawn crowds through recreation and wildlife, Indroda Nature Park in Gandhinagar has added an environmental awareness component to its Diwali vacation activities.

More than 12,000 visitors have visited the park so far during the holidays.

Taking the opportunity to reach a larger audience, the Gujarat Ecological Education and Research (GEER) Foundation has organised traditional Rajasthani 'Kathputli' puppet shows to communicate messages about tree plantation, cleanliness and environmental conservation.

The performances use traditional folk art as an entertaining medium to explain the importance of protecting nature, with children emerging as a key audience. Two shows are being held every afternoon until November 15.

The park has also scheduled a series of eco-activities until November 24, including dry-leaf painting, stone painting, thread painting and pottery-related activities, allowing visitors to engage in creative pursuits while learning about the environment.

The contrasting attractions reflect the varied ways in which families are spending the festive break across the state, from amusement facilities and wildlife viewing to activities centred on nature and conservation.

With the vacation continuing, the authorities at these destinations are expecting further visitor movement in the coming days.

--IANS

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