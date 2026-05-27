'Wicked' cast to light up Women’s T20 WC opener at Edgbaston

Dubai, May 27 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that a full cast of Wicked will perform live ahead of England’s opening ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match against Sri Lanka on June 12.

For the first time in global sports history, Wicked stars Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen will lead the company as Elphaba and Glinda. They will perform iconic songs from one of the most successful musicals worldwide in front of a packed audience and millions watching globally before the first ball is bowled.

"The collaboration forms part of the ICC’s ambition to elevate the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup beyond sport, creating culturally resonant moments that blend elite competition with world-class entertainment and position the tournament among the biggest global live-event experiences," ICC said in a release.

"Marking Wicked’s 20th anniversary in London’s West End, the performance will transform Edgbaston into a one-night-only collision of live theatre and elite sport, bringing together the drama and spectacle of two global stages for the opening night of the biggest-ever Women’s T20 World Cup," it added.

The tournament is already on the yellow brick road to history and has set a new benchmark as the highest-selling edition, with more than 150,000 tickets sold with three weeks to go.

"Our core belief is that the ICC’s marquee global events should serve as platforms for content, community, culture and commerce with the athletic spectacle as the core product," ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said.

"Partnering with the globally celebrated production of Wicked for the opening ceremony of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 reflects our ambition to take the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 beyond its existing position of a premier sporting event into expanded realms of culture and entertainment. The association with Wicked also helps attract an audience which is increasingly seeking novel, enriching, big-event experiences.

"The Women’s T20 World Cup has grown into one of the most watched and followed women’s sporting events globally, and with this opening ceremony, we are demonstrating that the ICC is committed to delivering novel, world-class experiences both in the stadium and across engagement platforms to billions of fans."

A spokesperson for ‘Wicked’ said, “For 20 years Wicked has brought audiences together through unforgettable live performance, so to open the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in front of a global sporting audience is incredibly exciting for us.

“There is a real sense of drama, emotion and anticipation shared between theatre and live sport, and this performance is a chance to bring those worlds together in a truly unique way on one of the biggest stages possible.”

Women’s T20 World Cup LOC Tournament Director, Beth Barrett-Wild, said, “You wouldn't normally expect to see world-class cricket sharing the same stage as a hit West End musical, but that is exactly what makes this such an unmissable way to open the tournament.

“Bringing the magic of Wicked and its hugely talented cast to Edgbaston will create an epic night of spectacle, emotion, and atmosphere. It will also set the tone for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, opening 24 days of competition showcasing the very best in global cricket, with dramatic showdowns, unlimited excitement and gravity defying moments of unparalleled sporting skill. We can’t wait to get things started!"

--IANS

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