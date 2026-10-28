October 28, 2026 9:54 PM हिंदी

Why is Rahul Gandhi troubled by electoral roll purification?’ asks BJP chief Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra and other party leaders participate in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march from Shri Jain Lal Mandir near the Red Fort to Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday led the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra in Delhi. He called upon party workers to protect democracy, counter anarchic thinking and strengthen public confidence in the party.

The march commenced near the historic Jain Lal Mandir, with Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lok Sabha MPs Praveen Khandelwal and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, BJP National Secretary Jaiprakash and other leaders in attendance.

Addressing party workers, Nabin said BJP karyakartas serve the people and raise their voices on the streets, whether the party is in power or in opposition.

He asserted that democracy is safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and that the faith of the country’s 140 crore citizens remains with him.

Accusing the Congress of promoting dynastic politics, the BJP chief said that the party continued to prioritise one family’s wishes over national interests.

Referring to the Emergency and the dismissal of more than 90 elected state governments during Congress rule, he said the people had repeatedly responded democratically and punished the party.

He also alleged that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is weakening the party and that his party leaders should reflect on their repeated electoral defeats.

On electoral roll revision, Nabin compared voter lists to account books that must be regularly audited and corrected.

He alleged that the rolls contained deceased voters, duplicate entries and names of people whose whereabouts could not be established.

He said the exercise aimed to ensure that every eligible Indian citizen was included and ineligible entries, including those of alleged infiltrators, were removed.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s opposition to the process, he accused the Congress of seeking to preserve irregularities for political advantage.

The BJP president also highlighted the party’s nationalism, recalling the 2011 Tiranga Yatra to Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and alleging that the Congress-led government had failed to respond adequately to the situation there.

He said BJP workers had struggled to uphold the national flag and maintained that India’s unity, development and heritage would continue to advance under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

Nabin said the BJP’s ideology and expansion could not be stopped, noting that the party governs 22 states. He argued that the country’s youth have moved from the atmosphere of uncertainty prevailing in 2013 towards hope and optimism.

He reiterated the goal of making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi would hoist the national flag from the Red Fort in 2029 also.

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party, Nabin credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership with the BJP’s political success in Delhi and vowed to “eliminate the remaining influence” of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

He also questioned the silence of Rahul Gandhi and opposition leaders over alleged misconduct involving a JNU professor who is a Congress MP.

Nabin urged BJP workers to continue visiting households after the padyatra, expose what he described as anarchic politics, respond to opposition arguments both on the streets and in Parliament, and strengthen public trust in the BJP’s commitment to democracy, national development and good governance.

--IANS

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New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra and other party leaders participate in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march from Shri Jain Lal Mandir near the Red Fort to Town Hall in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Wasim Sarvar)

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