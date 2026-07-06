July 06, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

Why is NSE's IPO being delayed?

Why is NSE's IPO being delayed?

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange's (NSE) long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) is now likely to be launched in September, with pending regulatory and legal issues continuing to delay the process.

While earlier reports had suggested the exchange could hit the market sooner, unresolved matters -- including the long-running co-location case and other disclosures in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) -- have kept the listing on hold.

One of the key issues has been the long-running co-location and dark fibre cases. In its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), NSE disclosed that it has proposed to pay Rs 1,491.21 crore to settle the regulatory proceedings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The exchange said the matters remain pending before the Supreme Court, SEBI and other judicial forums and have been disclosed under the material litigation section of the IPO documents.

Last week, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the regulator has internally approved the proposed settlement in the co-location case, indicating that the matter is moving towards closure. However, the settlement process is yet to be formally completed.

The DRHP also disclosed another legal matter involving the alleged wrongful retention and sale of NSE shares that were mistakenly credited to an individual's demat account.

According to the exchange, it filed a police complaint against Kashmiri Lal Rana under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging criminal breach of trust and cheating.

NSE alleged that 5,000 equity shares of the exchange were erroneously credited to Rana's demat account and were knowingly retained despite not belonging to him.

Apart from litigation, the exchange has highlighted several operational and business risks in its IPO documents.

NSE cautioned that regulatory changes, technology failures, cybersecurity incidents and emerging risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) could materially affect its business operations and financial performance.

The exchange also flagged its heavy reliance on trading income, particularly from the derivatives segment, noting that any regulatory or market changes affecting derivatives trading could have an impact on its revenues.

If launched as planned, the IPO is expected to value the country's largest stock exchange at more than Rs 5 lakh crore.

The exchange is also expected to begin investor roadshows ahead of the public issue. The offering would surpass Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO launched in October 2024.

--IANS

pk

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