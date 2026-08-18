‘Exceptional performances, dedication’: AICF chief Narang hails Divya, Vidit on Arjuna Award

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang hailed Grandmasters Divya Deshmukh and Vidit Gujrathi for their "exceptional performances, dedication and contribution to Indian chess" after the duo was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award at the National Sports Awards 2025.

Chess maestros GM Divya Deshmukh and GM Vidit Gujrathi were conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award at the National Sports Awards 2025, announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday.

The honour recognises their outstanding sporting performance over the previous four years, along with qualities of leadership, discipline and sportsmanship, thereby reinforcing the growing stature of Indian chess on the global stage.

The Arjuna Award, one of India’s highest sporting honours, recognises outstanding performances in sports and games. This honour has added another remarkable milestone to the Indian Chess Fraternity.

This recognition is a testimony to Divya and Vidit’s exceptional performance, commitment, dedication and significant contribution to Indian Chess, which have been immensely celebrated by the entire Nation.

Nitin Narang, president, All India Chess Federation (AICF), said, “I extend my warmest congratulations to Divya and Vidit for this momentous achievement. The Arjuna Award is a proud recognition of Divya and Vidit’s exceptional performances, dedication, and contribution to Indian chess. Their achievements on the global stage have brought immense pride to the nation and further strengthened India’s position as a global force in chess. Their achievement not only celebrates their journey but also stands as a true inspiration to a new generation of players to pursue excellence and carry India’s growing legacy on the global chess stage.”

“I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his unwavering support, encouragement and leadership. I firmly believe that this achievement is a testament to his vision, and this will further strengthen India’s sports ecosystem across multiple dimensions,” he said.

“I also extend gratitude to Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya ji, Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, for his continued encouragement and valuable contribution towards advancing Indian sport and supporting the growth of the chess fraternity,” he added.

He further added, “A special acknowledgement to the parents, coaches and support staff, whose unwavering belief and support have been integral to Divya and Vidit’s journeys. I thank the millions of Indian chess fans whose passion and encouragement continue to inspire our players and strengthen the chess movement across the country.”

--IANS

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