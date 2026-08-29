‘Whose brilliance inspires generations’: PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to sports lovers across the country on National Sports Day, praising their dedication and determination while paying tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is commemorated annually as the occasion.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution of those associated with sport and remembered Dhyan Chand's enduring legacy.

“To every sports lover…your dedication, passion and determination make everyone proud. We also pay homage to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose brilliance inspires generations. #NationalSportsDay,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The tribute came days after the Prime Minister spoke about Major Dhyan Chand and India's long-standing sporting relationship with New Zealand while virtually addressing the country’s youth during the Khelo India Dialogue (Khelo India Samvaad) on Thursday.

The iconic leader had recalled India's historic hockey tour of New Zealand a century ago, noting that Dhyan Chand was part of the travelling side and describing the tour as an important moment in the sporting ties between the two countries.

“National Sports Day is also an occasion to remember Major Dhyan Chand. A hundred years ago, India’s hockey team toured New Zealand, and Dhyan Chand ji was part of that tour. That tour became the foundation for completing 100 years of sports relations between India and New Zealand. A few days ago, when I visited New Zealand, I remembered him there as well. Major Dhyan Chand ji laid the foundation for these ties, and today India continues to work towards strengthening and enriching those relations,” PM Modi said.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also underlined the wider impact of an athlete's achievements, saying sporting success can bring recognition not only to an individual but also to their family, educational institutions and region.

“When a sportsperson succeeds, that success is not theirs alone. Their success builds the identity and enhances the prestige of their family. It also raises the reputation of the school or college they studied at, and strengthens the identity of their district and state. The world begins to recognise a city or state by the name of that sportsperson. And when a region shines on the global map through many such successes, the world’s perception of that region also changes. Every district has the potential to shine on the world’s sports map,” he said.

National Sports Day is observed in India on August 29 in honour of Major Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players in the sport's history.

--IANS

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