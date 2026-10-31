‘Who is meeting whom abroad’: PM Modi warns of attempts to ‘divide’ India

Ekta Nagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that forces seeking to divide India were operating through networks that included foreign contacts and support, and urged citizens to identify what he described as patterns of activities aimed at weakening the country’s unity.

Addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' gathering at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, PM Modi said attempts are being made to create divisions among Indians and turn citizens against one another.

He accused such forces of exploiting political disappointment and using misinformation to create instability.

“Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Whom are anti-India forces supporting? Who is speaking the language of India’s enemies? We must recognise all these patterns,” he said.

The Prime Minister called for a united response to what he described as "conspiracies" to divide the country. He also expressed concern over the use of social media as a tool to spread rumours and damage India’s image.

“The way social media is being used as a weapon, rumours are being spread, and attempts are being made to tarnish India’s image — citizens will have to deal with these together,” he said.

PM Modi’s remarks came as part of a wider appeal for national unity amid what he described as a period of global instability, marked by wars, economic difficulties, resource shortages and disruptions in global supply chains.

He said, "India’s unity had helped it withstand external challenges, including the recent global energy crisis."

According to the Prime Minister, while India is working to find solutions to external pressures, some forces within the country were attempting to create instability through misinformation.

"Citizens had remained united with the nation during the difficult period. The collective resolve is one of India's greatest strengths," he added.

The Prime Minister also accused the Opposition of moving away from its democratic responsibility and becoming an obstruction to development, adding that attempts to undermine constitutional values and national unity needed to be recognised.

Calling for vigilance against divisive activities, PM Modi said: "The country must remain united while pursuing its larger national goals."

He reiterated the objective of making India a developed nation by 2047 and said efforts towards that target should not be derailed by internal or external challenges.

--IANS

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