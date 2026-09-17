India and Bangladesh discuss deepening cooperation in education, technology, innovation

Dhaka, Sep 17 (IANS) India and Bangladesh on Thursday explored avenues to further strengthen their bilateral partnership, with a focus on greater cooperation in education, technology and innovation.

The talks were held between India High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi and Mahdi Amin, Advisor to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister for the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Spokesperson at Prime Minister's Office.

“The meeting highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties. They discussed the importance of further deepening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit and prosperity of the peoples of the two sovereign nations, with particular emphasis on cooperation in education, technology and innovation,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

The meeting came a day after Trivedi met Bangladesh's Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Rashiduzzaman Millat, in Dhaka, where the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in civil aviation, improve air connectivity and increase air cargo capacity.

“They held discussions on wide-ranging topics including enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation, improving air connectivity, enhancing air cargo capacity, improving bilateral working mechanisms and promoting tourism," the Indian mission wrote on X following the meeting.

Earlier this week, Trivedi met Zahed Ur Rahman, Advisor for Policy and Strategy to Bangladesh's Prime Minister, and discussed a wide range of topics in India-Bangladesh relations.

“The meeting included discussions on a wide range of topics in India-Bangladesh relations. Both dignitaries expressed optimism that the two vibrant democracies will continue to work together to enhance people-to-people relations,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

Trivedi also held a meeting with the Minister of Water Resources of Bangladesh, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, with discussions focused on deepening bilateral engagement.

Bangladesh's Minister of State Forhad Hossain Azad was also present during the meeting.

According to the Indian High Commission, the meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral engagement for achieving the shared aspirations of the peoples of the two neighbouring countries.

The recent engagements come amid efforts by both India and Bangladesh to recalibrate the ties and strengthen bilateral cooperation across several sectors.

--IANS

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