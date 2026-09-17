Bengaluru Stallions unveil squad for second season of IGPL Invitational

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) The Bengaluru Stallions GC unveiled their four-member squad on Thursday ahead of the second season of the IGPL, which gets underway in Ras Al Khaimah on September 23.

Trishul Chinnappa, Veer Ganapathy, Sunhit Bishnoi and Sudhir Sharma will represent the Bengaluru franchise in the upcoming season. The quartet was present at the squad unveiling, where the team also revealed its jersey for the campaign.

The Bengaluru Stallions will host their home leg of the 2026 IGPL Invitational at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) from December 1 to 5.

The squad brings together a blend of experience and youth. Chinnappa is an established professional with experience competing in India and overseas, while Ganapathy, the son of Indian golfer and coach Rahul Ganapathy, was India’s top-ranked junior golfer until last year. Bishnoi and Sharma complete the four-player unit.

Chinnappa believes the franchise-based format can help bring professional golf closer to a wider Indian audience.

"Just like you have an RCB, we are very similar, but for golf," said golfer Trishul Chinnappa. "Till today, everybody thinks golf is only for the elite, but that is changing. India is changing, and so is sport. We have spent our whole lives trying to be as good as we possibly can. We all have stories to tell, and this is how we tell them,” he added.

The IGPL, India’s first franchise-based professional golf league, features 10 city-based teams competing across a nine-event season. Each tournament is played over 54 holes across three days, with the best two scores from each team’s four players counting towards the team total on each day.

For Chinnappa, the team-based structure has brought a new dimension to what is traditionally an individual sport.

"Golf is an individual sport. We are so used to saying I want to be on top, suddenly we are saying we want to be on top. I have started looking out for my teammates. It is a new feeling, and it is getting stronger."

Bishnoi, meanwhile, highlighted the exposure the IGPL provides to younger golfers, particularly those who may find international competition expensive.

"Playing outside India is very expensive. The IGPL has given juniors and amateurs this exposure. In Morocco, it was so windy- conditions you won't get in India. This is a very good place for upcoming players to raise their game. All of us are going to play our own game, support each other, and hopefully come out on top a few times this season."

The league’s focus extends beyond its professional events, with grassroots programmes taking coaches into schools and residential communities. Its tournaments also feature pro-am days, giving amateurs, juniors and business leaders an opportunity to play alongside professionals.

The Bengaluru Stallions will return home for their KGA leg in December, inviting fans, families, and aspiring golfers to attend the event and support the team.

--IANS

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