White House North Lawn cleared after sound of gunshots

Washington, May 24 (IANS) The White House North Lawn was cleared by the US Secret Service on Saturday evening after the sound of apparent gunfire triggered a major security response near the White House complex, according to US media reports.

Reporters on the White House grounds were instructed to sprint immediately into the White House press briefing room as security personnel moved swiftly to secure the area.

Streets surrounding the White House were flooded with dozens of police officers and law enforcement officials following the incident, which caused a temporary lockdown around the presidential complex.

According to a statement released by the US Secret Service, the shooting occurred shortly after 6 pm ET near the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, just outside the White House grounds. Officials said a person approached a security checkpoint, “removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers.”

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that federal agents were assisting in the response and investigation. In a post on X, Patel said: “FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds - we will update the public as we’re able.”

A US Secret Service official said that the suspect was later “down” and transported to a hospital. Authorities have not yet released the identity or condition of the individual involved.

Witnesses and media personnel reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire during the chaotic moments. Local media reported that dozens of shots were heard in the area before law enforcement secured the scene.

The White House was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting, while heavily armed officers and emergency response teams surrounded nearby streets and checkpoints.

At the time of the incident, US President Donald Trump was reportedly inside the White House working on efforts related to negotiations with Iran, according to media reports.

Authorities said an investigation into the shooting has been launched. No additional details about possible injuries to officers or civilians were immediately available. Security agencies continue to monitor the situation as officials work to determine the motive behind the incident.

--IANS

rs/