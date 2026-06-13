Millie Bobby Brown backs Jake Bongiovi's parenting skills amid viral car seat photos

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown has addressed the criticism around her husband Jake Bongiovi’s parenting skills after he faced backlash over photos of his wife carrying a car seat and two backpacks went viral in August 2025.

The actress had appeared on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, where she addressed criticism.

Photos of Brown and Bongiovi with their daughter, whom they welcomed via adoption in the summer of 2025, have also since been criticized for showing the actress seemingly pushing their daughter's stroller and carrying her baby's things, reports people.com.

In a clip from her full podcast interview posted on Instagram and TikTok, Brown said, "Hi, I'm Millie Bobbie Brown and I'm not gonna lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff?"

“This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid and people are like, ‘Your husband doesn't hold a single thing.' And I'm like, 'Because I'm three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night,' " she said.

The actress added: “We're all about empowering girls and, ‘You got it' and ‘You don't need a man’. But then when I'm like, ‘OK, I can carry my own things,' people are like, ‘Where's your husband?' "

Brown said she "can also do it on my own. Nobody knows my husband. My husband is the most polite, sweet, will-do-anything-for-me. But he also knows I'm capable," reports people.com.

Kylie Kelce, who is a mom to four girls with husband Jason Kelce, said she loved Brown's statement "so much."

"I thought you would because you strike me as the same kind of person," said Brown, as the two agreed that they are not "broken."

The couple quietly got married in May 2024 before exchanging vows again five months later during an Italian destination wedding. They announced their baby's arrival in August 2025.

--IANS

dc/