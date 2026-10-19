'Whenever there is major event in country, Rahul Gandhi often travels at such times': Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday alleged that Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, frequently travels abroad during major events in the country, describing his foreign visits as mysterious.

Speaking to IANS, Khandelwal said, “Whenever there is a major event in the country, Rahul Gandhi often travels abroad at such times. His foreign trips are largely mysterious.

“Since he is the Leader of the Opposition, it is his responsibility to tell the country where he has travelled over the past two to three years and whom he met during these visits. These are serious questions.”

Khandelwal further alleged that LoP Gandhi's actions were contradictory, as he spoke about organising protests in the country while travelling abroad.

“This clearly shows that his protest movement is completely fake and has no substance,” the BJP MP claimed.

Earlier in the day, BJP National Spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, also took a swipe at LoP Gandhi over his reported foreign trip, asking if he was going to meet his ‘chaos collaborators’ and questioning his absence from India during the Navratri festivities.

In a post on X, Bhandari alleged that LoP Gandhi was travelling abroad for a vacation and criticised him over what he described as a lack of focus on political responsibilities.

“Rahul Gandhi is back to doing what he does best: Taking a break and enjoying a holiday! Rahul Gandhi is reportedly travelling abroad for a vacation. Rahul Gandhi is not in India! During Navratri, what is Rahul Gandhi doing abroad? Enjoying a break, Meeting his ‘chaos collaborators’? A man who spends more time chilling than working - and then shouts, ‘Vote Chori!’” Bhandari posted.

Bhandari’s remarks came amid continuing political exchanges between the BJP and the Congress, with leaders from both parties frequently targeting each other over public appearances, political activities and allegations concerning electoral processes.

Separately, Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar also targeted LoP Gandhi on social media, referring to the traditional burning of Ravana effigies during Dussehra celebrations.

In his post on X, Rajbhar wrote, “Rahul Ji, I heard that you left for a foreign trip last night. Couldn't you witness the burning of your friend Ravana right before your eyes?”

The claims regarding LoP Gandhi’s travel were presented in the leaders’ posts. Neither post, by itself, establishes the details or purpose of his reported trip.

The leaders' reactions came a day after LoP Gandhi accused the BJP leadership of orchestrating alleged electoral irregularities at a rally in Margao, Goa.

--IANS

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