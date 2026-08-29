When Yami Gautam revealed who takes care of baby Vedavid when she is working

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam once revealed who takes care of her son Vedavid when she is working.

While speaking exclusively to IANS during the promotions of her movie 'Dhoom Dhaam', Yami was asked who is at home when she is busy with work.

To this, the 'HAQ' actress replied that her son is with his maternal grandmother.

"He is with his mother's mother," Yami had said.

She went on to add, "Only a mother is able to understand who their heart can trust."

For those who do not know, Yami tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on 4 June 2021.

Taking the next step in their journey, the couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Vedavid, on 10 May 2024.

Announcing the arrival of their little bundle of joy, Yami and Aditya uploaded a joint post on social media with an adorable photograph of Lord Krishna holding a baby boy in his hands.

It was written on the pic, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami and Aditya."

The post further included a caption in which Yami and Aditya expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors for their efforts.

"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr Bhupender Awasthi and Dr Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible," the post went.

They also went on to write, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

--IANS

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