BB 20: Rhiti Tiwari says father Manoj Tiwari refused to help in career, gives only Rs. 25k as monthly allowance

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bigg Boss contestant Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, recently opened up about the pressure and assumptions that come with being a star kid.

In an episode of Bigg Boss 20, while speaking to fellow contestant Scout, Rhiti spoke about her childhood, her relationship with her father and how people often assume that being a celebrity’s daughter automatically means having access to their wealth, fame and opportunities.

Rhiti recalled that her father left home when she was very young and said that she could not speak to him on the phone. She also revealed that her parents used to fight frequently and that she would meet her father only once a year.

“My father left home very early. He wouldn't talk to me on the phone. I don't know actually because my parents used to fight a lot. I would meet him once a year.”

She went on to reveal that when she was 18 or 19, she made a conscious decision to spend more time with her father and understand him better.

“When I was 18 or 19 years old, I decided that I wanted to spend time with my father. I wanted to know what kind of a person he was. But by then, some things got delayed.”

Speaking about the privileges that people associate with being a star kid, Rhiti said, “The things that he earned, his money, wealth, name, fame, opportunities, I didn't get them. I got his name, which gives me respect in the room I enter. I am Manoj Tiwari's daughter. I carry respect.”

Rhiti further said that her father had made it clear that he would not help her in her career and wanted her to establish herself on her own.

“And he made it very clear to me that he won't help me in my career. Nothing in a bad way. He said, if you have it, you'll do it yourself. I won't do it for you.”

She also spoke about the financial restrictions she has experienced, saying that her father did not give her enough money to pursue certain opportunities outside.

“He didn't give me enough money to learn outside. Because my father doesn't give me anything. I don't get what I ask for. A monthly allowance of Rs. 20-25k. And you think I can't earn Rs. 20,000 a month?”

“Sometimes, I eat a Vada Pav worth Rs. 10 twice a day so that I can fill my stomach. I get a diesel filled worth Rs. 500. Just enough for what I need.”

Addressing the perception surrounding star kids, Rhiti said people assume that she has grown up with immense privilege because of her father's identity. “Everyone thinks that I come with a very big silver spoon in my mouth. But no, I am just a layman. So, it's tough.”

--IANS

rd/