July 20, 2026 2:57 PM हिंदी

When Varun Dhawan revealed Amitabh Bachchan slept in his vanity van to reach ‘KBC’ set on time

When Varun Dhawan revealed Amitabh Bachchan slept in his vanity van to reach ‘KBC’ set on time

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan once revealed Amitabh Bachchan’s incredible work discipline during his appearance on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’

The throwback moment highlighted the megastar’s unwavering dedication to his craft and the commitment that has earned him admiration from fans and colleagues alike. During his appearance on the quiz-based reality show, Varun revealed that he had researched Amitabh’s work routine before joining him on the KBC set. Sharing his observation, the ‘Student of the Year' actor said that he learned how the veteran actor continued shooting late into the night and even chose to rest in his vanity van so he could be ready for the next day’s shoot on time.

Varun spoke about the research he did on Bachchan's work routine before coming on the show. The actor said, “I did some research. I asked someone that when does Mr. Bachchan comes for the shoot and what he does. They said that his shoot was going on till 1:00 AM. It was quite late, so he slept in the van. So that he could reach on time tomorrow morning.”

Reacting to Varun’s comment, Big B jokingly said, “Sir, there is a big secret behind this.” Explaining his routine, the veteran actor added, “You and I spend at least 18 hours a day in the car (Vanity Van). We hardly spend 4-5 hours at home. So, let's sleep here. Why do we need to go there?”

The humorous exchange left everyone laughing, as Amitabh jokingly responded, “I forgot now that you are married and a father too.” The ‘Sholay’ actor also extended his congratulations to Varun Dhawan on embracing fatherhood during the Diwali special episode of the show.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is set to return as the host of the 18th season of “Kaun Banega Crorepati.” The megastar recently revealed the theme of the upcoming season, ‘Sochna Padega,' explaining that the quiz show has evolved for the AI era. He highlighted that contestants will now need logical thinking and critical reasoning skills rather than depending only on memorized knowledge. The new season of the popular quiz show is scheduled to premiere on August 10.

--IANS

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