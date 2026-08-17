Charlie Dean to captain England in Ireland ODI series

London, Aug 17 (IANS) Charlie Dean will captain England in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland, with the all-rounder handed another opportunity to lead the side after deputising during the team’s recent series against New Zealand.

After captain Nat Sciver-Brunt was unable to take part because of injury, Dean took over and will now be in charge of the considerably altered England team in Ireland. Some of the more experienced players have been left out or rested, giving a number of up-and-coming players an opportunity to compete for a spot in the ODI squad.

Sciver-Brunt and Danni Wyatt-Hodge are looking after their fitness and recovery, whereas Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell and Amy Jones have not been chosen for the series.

Alice Capsey, who served as England's reserve wicketkeeper at the most recent T20 World Cup, will now take on the role of wicketkeeper in Jones' absence. The two players in the squad who have not yet played at international level are Grace Potts and Kira Chathli, both of whom have been part of the England set-up during the summer.

Charis Pavely, who has already taken part in two T20 matches, might get the opportunity to play in her first ODI, while Tilly Corteen-Coleman will aim to build on the two ODIs she has already played, both of which were against New Zealand.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay has likewise come back after having recovered from the lower-back injury which kept her out the previous year. The cricketer from Surrey has had a productive season with both her county and the Manchester Super Giants.

Charlotte Edwards, England's head coach, stated that the Ireland series would offer the team with a valuable chance to refocus on 50-over cricket after the previous year had been mainly occupied by the shorter format.

Edwards said that although the focus has been rightly on T20 cricket throughout this year, the fact that the team has now completed a memorable journey to the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup provides an opportunity for the players to show off their 50-over abilities and to gain some useful experience for later on.

"The focus has rightly been on T20 cricket for much of this year, but with a memorable run to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final now behind us, this is a chance for players to display their 50-over skills and bank some valuable experience for the future," said Edwards.

"We have got plenty of exciting and talented cricketers in our game and this is an opportunity for some of them to push themselves further forward by hopefully contributing to England victories and putting pressure on future selection," the England coach added.

The first ODI will take place in Leicester on September 1 whilst the second game is due in Derby on September 3; the series will end in Worcester on September 6.

England squad:

Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey (wk), Kira Chathli, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean (c), Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Dani Gibson, Jodi Grewcock, Freya Kemp, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Charis Pavely, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

--IANS

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