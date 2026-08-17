August 17, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

Janhvi Kapoor cheers for Veer Pahariya's ‘Prem Keetanu': Fresh, young, fun & masti

Janhvi Kapoor cheers for Veer Pahariya's ‘Prem Keetanu': Fresh, young, fun & masti

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor extended her support for beau Shikhar Pahariya's brother Veer Pahariya's forthcoming slice‑of‑life, romantic comedy, 'Prem Keetanu'.

On Monday, Janhvi reshared the recently released teaser of 'Prem Keetanu' on the Stories section of her official Instagram handle.

Expressing her excitement for Veer's next, Janhvi wrote, "Veeru!!! (Party and fire emojis) Fresh young fun and masti (red heart emojis) @veerpahariya can't wait for this!!! (sic)."

Veer will essay the role of a free-spirited college student in 'Prem Keetanu' and will chronicle his journey as he navigates through the hostel life, experiencing dating, heartbreaks, and other firsts.

Made under the direction of Apoorv Singh Karki, known for 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' and 'Aspirants', 'Prem Keetanu' also features Aparshakti Khurana, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay in pivotal roles.

Backed under the banner of Avanika Films and co-presented by Gaurav Verma and Phars Studios in association with Bhavana Studios, 'Prem Keetanu' is expected to release in theatres on October 2.

Shedding light on his next, director Apoorv Singh Karki shared, “I am really excited to bring Prem Keetanu to the audience. It is a story that is full of heart, humour, friendship and those little experiences that make growing up so memorable. I love this world, and there was a freshness to Prem Keetanu that pulled me in from the start and I’ve had a great time exploring this world and these characters. There is a certain madness, innocence and warmth to these boys that I hope comes through in the film. I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing it on the big screen, and I hope they give Prem Keetanu as much love as we’ve had making it."

Meanwhile, Janhvi and Shekhar are frequently seen together at Bollywood parties, film screenings, and family functions. Not just that, their social media posts for one another also garner a lot of eyeballs.

--IANS

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