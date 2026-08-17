Anupam Kher recalls writing about Robert De Niro in his final year of drama school

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher took a trip down memory lane while extending birthday wishes to Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

Recalling his days at drama school, Kher revealed that he had once written a research paper on two of De Niro’s acclaimed films during the final year of his training. Sharing a heartfelt note for De Niro, the 71-year-old actor recalled that he was in the final year of drama school when he wrote about Mean Streets and Taxi Driver. At the time, Kher said his biggest dream was simply to get an opportunity to meet the legendary actor and shake his hand.

Reflecting on the journey, the ‘Special 26’ actor said that one of the greatest gifts was eventually getting the privilege of calling De Niro his friend. Posting his pictures with the American actor. Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday, my dearest Mr. De Niro! I was in the final year of drama school when I wrote a research paper on two of your films - #Mean #Streets and #TaxiDriver. At that time, my biggest dream was that someday, somewhere, I might get the opportunity to simply shake your hand. Life, and God, had much bigger plans for me.”

“Years later, I found myself not only shaking your hand, but sharing the screen with you in #SilverLiningsPlaybook. And somewhere along the way, I received an even greater gift — the privilege of calling you my friend.”

The Tanvi the Great actor added, “There are actors all over the world who would feel blessed if they could achieve even one-hundredth of what you have achieved as an actor. I am certainly one of them. May God give you a long, healthy, happy and peaceful life. May you continue to surprise us, inspire us and spread your brilliance for another thousand years. Happy Birthday, Mr. De Niro. Love and prayers always! Om Namah Shivaya. #HappyBirthdayRoberDeNiro.”

Last year, Anupam Kher shared a memorable moment with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro at Cannes 2025, where the two were seen warmly hugging. De Niro also gave Kher a kiss on the cheek. The actor appeared visibly touched by the affectionate gesture and described De Niro as the “greatest actor of all time.”

--IANS

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