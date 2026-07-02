July 02, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

When Tom Hanks said Clint Eastwood treats his actors like horses

When Tom Hanks said Clint Eastwood treats his actors like horses

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Hanks once said that actor-director Clint Eastwood treats his actors like horses on the sets of his films.

An old video of the veteran actor has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him describing the directorial style of Clint Eastwood.

He said, “He treats actors like horses. Other movies, they make a big deal about action. They go like, ‘Rolling! We are rolling, people! Everybody, standby! And action’. Clint goes like this (gestures rolling) and everybody else goes like this. He says, ‘Okay, go ahead’. And then you do it. And maybe he'll say, ‘Okay, just take that again. Just do it one more time’. And then you do it”.

The actor further mentioned, “He says, ‘All right, that's enough of that’. And that's it. And I said, Why did that come from? And he said, When he was doing Rawhide, he had all these old movie directors who just loved the megaphones, and that whole build-up to, ‘Action!’ would make the horses go wild. And so one day he said, in his indomitable way, Is there any way that you could just, you know, just tell us to go? He treats us like horses”.

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most influential actor-directors, with a career spanning more than seven decades. He first gained international fame through Sergio Leone’s ‘Dollars Trilogy’ westerns and later became a screen icon with the ‘Dirty Harry’ films.

As a director, he built a major body of work that includes acclaimed films such as ‘Unforgiven’, ‘Mystic River’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, ‘Letters from Iwo Jima’, ‘Gran Torino’, ‘American Sniper’, and ‘Juror No. 2’. He has earned four competitive Academy Awards, winning Best Director and Best Picture for both Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, along with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

He has also received Golden Globe Awards, the AFI Life Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts, France’s Legion d'honneur, and numerous lifetime achievement honors. His filmography includes more than 70 acting credits and over 40 directing credits.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah reaches BIFAN, Stuttgart Film Festival: Sincere stories transcend borders

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah reaches BIFAN, Stuttgart Film Festival: Sincere stories transcend borders

Tottenham Hotspur sign Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. Photo credit: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur sign Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham

2027 to be celebrated as India–Japan Year of Shared Horizons, amid 75 years of diplomatic ties

2027 to be celebrated as 'India–Japan Year of Shared Horizons'

Arachchige's unbeaten 83 guides Sri Lanka A to 288/5 against India A, Thakur, Saransh pick two scalps in the match being played at Galle on Thursday. Photo credit: SLC

Arachchige's unbeaten 83 guides Sri Lanka A to 288/5 against India A, Thakur, Saransh pick two scalps

Technology partnership will become strongest pillar of India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi

Technology partnership will become strongest pillar of India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi

Vicky Kaushal shares romantic pic as he enjoys rain with his ladylove Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal shares romantic pic as he enjoys rain with his ladylove Katrina Kaif

Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors share points after Abhinav Manohar's 12-ball blitz in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Hubballi on Thursday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers, Mysore Warriors share points after Abhinav Manohar's 12-ball blitz

Oriental Cup 2026 set to kick off on July 7 at Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

Oriental Cup 2026 set to kick off on July 7 at Ambedkar Stadium

Arpita Khan misses brother Sohail Khan ahead of Alliance: Shine On Bhai

Arpita Khan misses brother Sohail Khan ahead of Alliance: Shine On Bhai

Takaichi’s India visit carefully-timed strategic move than routine diplomatic engagement: Report

Takaichi’s India visit carefully-timed strategic move than routine diplomatic engagement: Report