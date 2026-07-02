When Tom Hanks said Clint Eastwood treats his actors like horses

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tom Hanks once said that actor-director Clint Eastwood treats his actors like horses on the sets of his films.

An old video of the veteran actor has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him describing the directorial style of Clint Eastwood.

He said, “He treats actors like horses. Other movies, they make a big deal about action. They go like, ‘Rolling! We are rolling, people! Everybody, standby! And action’. Clint goes like this (gestures rolling) and everybody else goes like this. He says, ‘Okay, go ahead’. And then you do it. And maybe he'll say, ‘Okay, just take that again. Just do it one more time’. And then you do it”.

The actor further mentioned, “He says, ‘All right, that's enough of that’. And that's it. And I said, Why did that come from? And he said, When he was doing Rawhide, he had all these old movie directors who just loved the megaphones, and that whole build-up to, ‘Action!’ would make the horses go wild. And so one day he said, in his indomitable way, Is there any way that you could just, you know, just tell us to go? He treats us like horses”.

Clint Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most influential actor-directors, with a career spanning more than seven decades. He first gained international fame through Sergio Leone’s ‘Dollars Trilogy’ westerns and later became a screen icon with the ‘Dirty Harry’ films.

As a director, he built a major body of work that includes acclaimed films such as ‘Unforgiven’, ‘Mystic River’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’, ‘Letters from Iwo Jima’, ‘Gran Torino’, ‘American Sniper’, and ‘Juror No. 2’. He has earned four competitive Academy Awards, winning Best Director and Best Picture for both Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby, along with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

He has also received Golden Globe Awards, the AFI Life Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts, France’s Legion d'honneur, and numerous lifetime achievement honors. His filmography includes more than 70 acting credits and over 40 directing credits.

--IANS

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