Cynthia Erivo to ‘sweet sister’ Ariana Grande on sharing stage: Will never forget this night

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Cynthia Erivo shared a note for singer-actress Ariana Grande, whom she lovingly called her “sweet sister”, after the duo reunited on stage to perform two songs that hold a special place in their lives.

Tagging Grande as her “favorite person to sing with,” Erivo said the memorable night was a reminder of their love for music and their fans.

Erivo shared a string of video clips from the two performing together on Instagram, where she thanked Grande for inviting her to share the singer’s stage, singing 2 songs that represent such a massive part of their lives.

“Ari, my sweet sister, my favorite person to sing with. Thank you for inviting me to share your stage, singing 2 songs that represent such a massive part of our lives. This is what we do it for, for the love of the work and for all of the fans. I missed this. We missed this,” she wrote as the caption.

Erivo added: “And I wish I had more words, but to put it simply, I will never forget this night. Like a handprint on my heart. All my love, Cynthia .”

Grande and Erivo performed 'For Good', followed by 'Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again' from their “Wicked” journey, where Grande plays Glinda and Erivo plays Elphaba.

Wicked is a musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. It adapts the first act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, a re-imagining of L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star as Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland, respectively; while Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum appear in supporting roles.

Set in the Land of Oz before the events of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, the film explores the early relationship between Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, and her schoolmate Galinda, who becomes Glinda the Good.

The two were then seen in Wicked: For Good. It adapts the second act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, a re-imagining of L. Frank Baum's 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation. Ariana Grande,[b] Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles from the first film.

--IANS

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