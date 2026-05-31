When the noise got louder, Kohli batted harder!

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) There is perhaps no modern cricketer who has lived under the spotlight quite like Virat Kohli. Every dip in form sparks debate. Every public statement becomes a headline. Every silence invites questions.

Some have even questioned his religious beliefs. Social media, often quick to judge and slow to forgive, has relentlessly scrutinised him throughout his career.

Yet, time and again, Kohli has found the perfect response.

Not with words. Not with explanations. With runs.

On Sunday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli once again reminded the cricketing world why he remains one of the defining cricketers of his generation.

On the biggest stage of the IPL season, with history beckoning and pressure mounting, the former RCB captain produced a magnificent unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans and a second successive IPL title.

It was not just another half-century. It was Kohli’s fastest IPL fifty, brought up in just 25 balls. It was his highest score in an IPL playoff match. And it was another chapter in a remarkable career built on delivering when the stakes are at their highest.

RCB entered the final chasing 156 and seeking to become only the third team in IPL history to successfully defend their title. Kohli ensured there would be no drama.

From the outset, he looked determined to seize the moment. Wristy flicks, crisp pulls and trademark drives flowed effortlessly as he dismantled Gujarat’s new-ball attack. Alongside Venkatesh Iyer, who blasted 32 off 16 deliveries despite battling a knee niggle, Kohli launched a breathtaking assault that effectively settled the contest before it had a chance to become tense.

RCB raced to fifty in just 21 balls — the fastest team fifty ever recorded in an IPL final. The message was clear: the champions were not interested in allowing Gujarat a route back into the contest.

Even when wickets fell at the other end and Rashid Khan briefly injected hope into the Titans camp, Kohli remained ice-cool. He absorbed pressure, rotated strike expertly and punished every scoring opportunity that came his way.

The innings felt familiar.

For nearly two decades, Kohli has built a reputation as cricket’s ultimate big-match player. When conditions become difficult and expectations become overwhelming, he somehow finds another gear. Sunday’s knock was yet another reminder of that extraordinary ability.

The significance of the innings was reflected in another remarkable statistic. RCB have not lost a match since 2025 whenever Kohli has scored a half-century. Time and again, when Kohli gets going, RCB become almost impossible to stop.

Earlier in the evening, Gujarat Titans had posted 155/8 after being restricted by a disciplined RCB bowling attack. Washington Sundar’s fighting unbeaten fifty gave the Titans something to defend, but Rasikh Salam Dar’s three-wicket haul, combined with excellent spells from Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, ensured the total remained within reach.

Kohli made sure it never felt out of reach.

As the chase progressed, Gujarat tried everything. There was chatter from the field, tactical changes and moments of pressure. But Kohli remained focused on the task. Even cramps in his right leg could not slow him down.

Fittingly, it was Kohli who finished the chase. A boundary through the leg side followed by a towering six over long-on sparked scenes of jubilation among players and fans alike. The defending champions had done it again.

The victory elevated RCB into elite company alongside Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings as franchises that have successfully defended an IPL title. It also strengthened their growing legacy as one of the league’s modern powerhouses.

But beyond the trophies and records, the night belonged to Kohli.

Because while narratives change and criticism comes and goes, some things remain constant.

Pressure still brings out the best in him. The biggest occasions still seem to belong to him.

And whenever the noise gets louder, Virat Kohli finds a way to make his bat speak louder.

On Sunday night in Ahmedabad, it delivered yet another unforgettable statement.

--IANS

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