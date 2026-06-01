Not enough anti-ballistic missile production in the US: Zelensky

Kyiv, June 1 (IANS) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there is not enough anti-ballistic missile production in the US.

"There is not enough anti-ballistic missile production in the United States, and this could lead to a crisis in different parts of the world. Russia is ramping up its internal production of ballistic missiles," Zelensky wrote on Sunday on social media platform X.

He mentioned that he also sent a letter to the White House and to the US Congress.

"As many as 60–65 anti-ballistic missiles per month, compared to current challenges, is nothing. It is no secret, and Russia knows this. We need to expand the production. I asked the previous US administration, and I am asking today's administration to give Ukraine licenses to produce Patriot missiles," Zelensky added.

"We can increase the production of Patriot missiles. This will help us. This will help the Middle East and any other country that the United States decides to help. Until we produce a European anti-ballistic system, we will need support from the United States," the Ukrainian President highlighted, sharing his conversation from an interview.

He said that Ukraine is trying to intercept all Russian drones, even when some of them are going in the direction of other countries, like Romania, Moldova, Poland, or the Baltic states.

"I think that we need to find a diplomatic way – to sit down and talk – before next winter. But this depends on internal pressure on Putin from his society as well as American and European sanctions pressure on Russia," Zelensky noted, saying that Russia started to lose the initiative on the battlefield in December 2025.

He also raised questions about who would represent Europe in the negotiations.

"There is an E3 format – the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. I don't know if this is the best format, but I think these countries could be negotiators from Europe. We also have reliable Nordic partners. Turkey always wanted to be a mediator, and we had some successes in bringing back our POWs (prisoners of war) with their help," he added.

--IANS

ksk/khz