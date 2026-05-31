June 01, 2026 1:04 AM हिंदी

‘What was that celebration from Virat?’ Social media abuzz after RCB’s IPL triumph

‘What was that celebration from Virat?’ Social media abuzz after RCB’s IPL triumph

Ahmedabad, June 1 (IANS) Moments after guiding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second IPL title on Sunday, star batter Virat Kohli left fans intrigued with a unique celebration that quickly became the talk of social media.

After smashing the winning runs, Kohli turned towards the stands, pointed at someone and made a cupping motion with his hand.

While the celebration appeared deliberate, its meaning was not immediately clear, sparking widespread speculation online.

Within minutes, social media platforms were flooded with reactions as fans tried to decode the gesture. Many users shared clips of the celebration, asking fellow cricket followers whether it carried a hidden message or was directed at a specific person or section of supporters.

“Can someone explain Virat’s celebration?” one fan wrote, while another posted, “I’ve never seen him do this before. What’s the meaning behind it?”

Kohli, known for his passionate and expressive on-field celebrations, has often used gestures to connect with fans or mark significant moments in his career. However, this latest act left even some of his most ardent followers puzzled.

As videos of the celebration continued to circulate, several theories emerged online, though none were immediately confirmed by Kohli or the RCB camp.

With RCB celebrating a historic title win and Kohli once again at the centre of attention, the mystery surrounding his celebration only added another talking point to an unforgettable night in Ahmedabad. Fans will now be waiting to see whether the former India captain offers an explanation for the gesture that has taken social media by storm.

--IANS

cs/hs

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