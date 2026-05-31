IPL 2026: Patidar praises RCB's faith after back-to-back IPL titles as Kohli leads Ahmedabad victory

Ahmedabad, June 1 (IANS) Rajat Patidar struggled to find the right words after he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second consecutive IPL title on Sunday. He said the achievement felt surreal and was something he had never imagined when he joined the franchise.

"It feels superb. When we came here, there were many memories from last year. I don’t have words to express how I feel, but it’s very good," Patidar said after RCB secured a solid five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The RCB captain praised the team's careful planning and the consistency of the bowling attack throughout the season. "It was clear planning. When we win the toss, it was easy to chase. The way Bhuvi, Hazlewood, Rasikh, KP Suyash, and Shepherd bowled was impressive throughout the tournament," he said.

Patidar’s team delivered another strong performance to defend their title, becoming only the third team, alongside Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, to successfully retain the IPL trophy. Chasing 156 runs, RCB relied on Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, marking his fastest IPL fifty, as the defending champions confidently pursued the target.

The victory held special meaning for Patidar, who reflected on his unexpected rise to captaincy. "I never dreamed of becoming the captain of RCB and lifting the trophy. I think it was meant to be. I am grateful for that," he said.

RCB started the season with the confidence gained from their first title in 2025, and Patidar believed that experience made a difference. "We were slightly more confident than last year. Everywhere felt like a home ground for us with the fans supporting us," he said, acknowledging the traveling support for the franchise across various venues.

Patidar also shared how his preparation before the tournament played a crucial role in his success. "The pre-tournament prep was very good for me. I focused on discovering which shots work for me. I received a lot of useful input from DK," he said, crediting mentor Dinesh Karthik for his guidance throughout the campaign.

While Kohli once again shone on the big stage, Patidar highlighted the veteran's contribution beyond just runs. "He (Virat Kohli) is always there for the team," he said.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans were limited to 155/8 despite Washington Sundar's fighting half-century. RCB's bowlers, led by Rasikh Salam Dar's three wickets and disciplined performances from Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, kept the Titans from gaining momentum.

Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer propelled RCB to the fastest team fifty in an IPL final before the former anchored the chase to the end, creating yet another memorable night for the Bengaluru franchise.

As celebrations erupted in Ahmedabad, Patidar had a final message for the supporters who have stood by the team through the years: "This one is for you again, RCB fans. Ee Sala Cup Namdu."

--IANS

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