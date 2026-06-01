IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominates, wins top honors following record-breaking campaign

Ahmedabad, June 1 (IANS) While Royal Challengers Bengaluru etched their name into history by securing their second consecutive IPL title after defeating Gujarat Titans in a thrilling five-wicket final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, it was Rajasthan Royals' teenage phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who stole the show at the post-match presentation, sweeping the major individual awards of IPL 2026 after a truly unforgettable season.

The 15-year-old prodigy delivered one of the most spectacular individual campaigns the IPL has ever witnessed. He ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer, amassing a staggering 776 runs to claim the Orange Cap. His fearless and consistent strokeplay captivated fans, and his phenomenal batting also earned him the Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Season awards.

Sooryavanshi further cemented his dominance by claiming the Super Striker of the Season award for his astonishing strike rate of 237.31 and the Super Sixes award after clearing the boundary a record-breaking 72 times. The young batter's extraordinary season shattered multiple batting records and announced him as a global cricketing superstar.

On the bowling front, Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada took a commanding 29 wickets to finish at the top of the wicket-takers list, earning him the Purple Cap. His teammate Mohammed Siraj was recognized for his disciplined bowling, winning the award for bowling the most dot balls in the tournament with an impressive 172.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan also had a noteworthy season, striking 75 fours to win the Most Fours award. Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey secured the Catch of the Season award for a gravity-defying, one-handed blinder at backward point that dismissed Tim David.

The Fair Play Award, recognizing sportsmanship and ethical conduct, was presented to Punjab Kings.

The IPL also celebrated the quality of its playing surfaces. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association received the Pitch and Grounds Award for venues that hosted four matches or fewer, while the Cricket Association of Bengal was awarded the overall Pitch and Grounds Award.

IPL 2026 award winners:

• Orange Cap: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - 776 runs

• Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) - 29 wickets

• Most Valuable Player: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

• Emerging Player of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

• Super Striker of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (237.31 strike rate)

• Super Sixes of the Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 72 sixes

• Most Fours: Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - 75 fours

• Most Dot Balls: Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) - 172 dot balls

• Catch of the Season: Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders)

• Fair Play Award: Punjab Kings

--IANS

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