When Sunita Ahuja called Govinda 'a very good husband'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been a topic of discussion for some time now due to trouble in their marriage. However, there was a time when Sunita said that she is fortunate to have a husband like Govinda.

When Govinda and Sunita appeared on the popular chat show, 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', host and veteran actress Simi Garewal had asked Sunita what was the best thing about being married to Govinda.

"Basically, he is a very good man. He never lies," Sunita had replied.

However, as Govinda laughed at this, Sunita teased him, saying, "Don't laugh, otherwise I am going to speak the truth."

When host Simi Garewal inquired if Sunita was not being truthful, she clarified that she was only pulling Govinda's leg.

Praising Govinda as a husband, she went on to say, "He is a very good husband, I am not lying, and I am very lucky to have a husband like him."

It must be noted that Sunita filed for divorce in Bandra Family Court back in December 2024.

If the reports are to be believed, the court had ordered counseling sessions; however, Govinda was reluctant to attend.

Sunita even recently shamed Govinda publicly for his alleged relationship with newcomer Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Reacting to this, Govinda had uploaded a video on social media, warning Sunita to be mindful of her language.

On Aug 19 this year, Sunita withdrew her divorce petition.

Confirming this, Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, told IANS, "The petition Sunita ji had filed in the court earlier; she had gone to withdraw it."

Govinda even issued a public notice, warning netizens, media institutions, digital platforms, and content creators not to publish or share any false, defamatory, malicious, fabricated, or unverified material related to him or his family. Govinda warned of claims up to ₹100 crore against those found guilty.

--IANS

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