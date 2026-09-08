AR Rahman pays tribute to Asha Bhosle with ‘Asha Forever’ on her birthday alongside Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Music maestro AR Rahman paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle on her birthday.

The singer unveiled Asha Forever, a special tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, in the presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Also in attendance were Ashish Shelar and the granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, Zanai Bhosle. Speaking at the release of the tribute song, Rahman said, “I am deeply grateful to the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, for graciously inviting us and giving us his valuable time on this special occasion as we honour the legendary Asha Ji with this song.”

“Asha Bhosle was Maharashtra’s and our national pride, she was our greatest strength in taking our music global. Her voice and music transcended every boundary, and it is very special to celebrate her legacy.”

Recorded by Rahman with Asha Bhosle during her lifetime, “Asha Forever” also features students and musicians from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London. Filmed in London and Mumbai, “Asha Forever” has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The tribute also carries forward a celebration originally envisioned during Asha Ji’s lifetime. Released by Rooh Records in India, Asha Forever is now available across all major music streaming platforms worldwide and is distributed by Warner Music India.

On the occasion of Asha Bhosle’s 93rd birthday, several celebrities and members of the film and music fraternity took to social media to remember the legendary singer and celebrate her remarkable legacy. From Kumar Sanu and Sudesh Bhosle to Subhash Ghai and others, several industry personalities shared heartfelt tributes for the iconic artiste.

“Today, on Asha Ji’s birthday, I find myself remembering not just the legendary voice the world knew, but the beautiful person behind it There are some artists who leave behind songs, and then there are those who leave behind an entire legacy. Asha Ji was truly one of them. Her voice brought life to countless emotions and will continue to live on in our hearts and in the music she gifted to generations. I feel fortunate to have shared the same musical journey and to have known her. Her presence will always be deeply missed, but her music will never leave us. Happy Birthday in heaven, Asha Ji,” wrote Kumar Sanu.

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. Her illustrious career spanned more than eight decades, during which she lent her iconic voice to thousands of songs across several languages.

--IANS

ps/