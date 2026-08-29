When Steve Carell revealed how his niceness reflected back him during his 1st London trip

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Actor Steve Carell, who is known for his work in ‘The Office’, once spoke about how his niceness reflects back at him.

An old video from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actor recollecting an incident when he was treated with extreme warmth and niceness by a cabbie in the UK.

The show host asked him, “Everyone who's talked about you just says you are the nicest, kindest man in all of Hollywood. And, beautifully modest, too. But what's weird is you attract niceness. I can't believe the first time when you came to London”.

Steve said, “First time I ever came to London was in 1984. I'd gone off the plane with a buddy of mine, and we had no idea where to go, what our schedule could be. We had no transportation. And a guy, out of nowhere, came up to us and said, ‘Would you like a ride into London?’ And the trusting, innocent souls we were, we hitched a ride with this guy. He had just dropped off a friend. We got in his car. He drove us into London”.

“He then said, ‘Hey, would you like a tour of London?’ Absolutely. He took us on an immediate tour of London. Then he said, ‘Want to go to lunch? I know a great place. I belong to a club’. We went to his club”, he shared.

“We had a delicious lunch. He said, ‘Hey, you need a place to stay? I know a great little bed and breakfast’. He was the nicest guy in the world, and he didn't murder us at the end of it. Nothing but good experiences here. That's incredible. I love it here. Wow. Only good experiences until tonight”, he added.

--IANS

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