August 31, 2026 3:36 AM हिंदी

When SRK revealed the reason behind him not going to Kashmir for the longest time

When SRK revealed the reason behind him not going to Kashmir for the longest time

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘King’, once revealed the reason behind him not going to Kashmir for the longest time.

An old clip from the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the megastar talking about his family roots.

He told the show host Amitabh Bachchan, “It's a very emotional story, Amitji. My father's mother was Kashmiri. He had told me in my life, to look at three places in life, whether I live or not. He said, look at Istanbul, look at Italy, Rome, and look at Kashmir. But look at the other two places without me, but don't look at Kashmir without me. So he died very early, and I've been all over the world, but I never went to Kashmir”.

He further mentioned, “And I got many opportunities, many friends invited me, and my family went on vacation. But I never went to Kashmir, because my father had told me, ‘Don't visit Kashmir without me, I'll show you’. And then, suddenly this happened, and Yash Chopra told me, ‘We'll shoot in Kashmir’. And normally I have refused, not for any other reason, not for any political, geographical, or any other reason, but because there was an emotion, that I'll look at Kashmir with my father. But I just felt that's not the case. So the best would be actually, to go with Yashji”.

SRK was talking about shooting for ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ which was shot in Kashmir. Yash Chopra decided to hang his boots after directing the film. However, the legendary filmmaker passed away in 2012, marking his last collaboration with SRK.

--IANS

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