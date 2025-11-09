When Sanjay Gupta spoke about Naseeruddin Shah’s simple yet effective fitness routine

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Acting legend Naseeruddin Shah does everything with absolute conviction. He even took the fitness route sans any advice from fitness experts back in the day, and designed his own diet to stay fit.

A clip from the ‘Cyrus Says’ podcast shows director Sanjay Gupta narrating the story of the veteran actor’s obsession with fitness at a time when fitness wasn’t as much as in trend. The incident dates back to the time when social media, and the awareness around fitness weren’t a thing.

Talking about the same, the director said, “We are not in the age of the Internet, we were not in the age of whey protein, body building, this and that. We just knew that Naseeruddin Shah is building his body. My job was to go and call the actor when the shot is ready”.

He further mentioned, “We were shooting a major chunk in Goa. So, I had to go to his room every time. So, when I used to go there, after lunch, during lunch, I had seen them sitting there and there were like 3 giant tandoori pomfrets. And he would just be having like, 2 rotis and sabzi. He would just be eating that. He didn't have these 40 trainers like you have today”.

The veteran actor’s diet was spot on, as it included a huge part of protein in diet with the pomfret, fibres with vegetables, and carbs with tandoori rotis.

Sanjay Gupta is known for his films in the action and crime genres. His films often focus on themes like the underworld, violence, power struggles, and moral ambiguity. Some of his most popular movies include ‘Kaante’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, and ‘Zinda’, which are praised for their stylish visuals and fast-paced narratives.

His storytelling blends commercial entertainment with darker, grittier elements, giving audiences both thrills and depth, as can be seen in his narration for the story of Naseeruddin Shah’s fitness. Over the years, he has carved a niche as a filmmaker unafraid to tackle bold and complex subjects.

