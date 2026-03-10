Death, fire, and fury will rain upon Iran if flow of oil is stopped through Strait of Hormuz: US

Washington, March 10 (IANS) US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday warned Iran against disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, saying President Donald Trump was prepared to respond with overwhelming force if Tehran tried to choke one of the world’s most sensitive energy routes.

The warning came as Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine offered a fresh battlefield update on 'Operation Epic Fury' and sought to show that the US campaign remained tightly focused on Iran’s missile, naval, and military-industrial capabilities.

“But I would reiterate also to -- to add to what the Chairman said, the truth, the President posted last night about that saying if Iran does anything to stop the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America, 20 times harder than they have been hit thus far,” Hegseth said.

He added: “Death, fire, and fury will rain upon them.”

The narrow waterway remains a critical route for oil and gas shipments from the Gulf.

Caine said the military was actively examining options if the US were tasked with protecting vessels in the area.

“On the -- on the potential, if tasked to escort, you know, we’ll look at the range of options to set the military conditions to be able to do that,” he said. “And then, like we always do with every potential mission, come to the secretary and the President with both, what are the resources required, what is the command and control required, and what are the risks and how do we mitigate those risks?”

Hegseth argued that Iran had worsened its own position by widening the conflict.

“Big mistake by the Iranian regime to start targetting its neighbours right away, exposing who they are and what they’re all about, indiscriminate targeting flailing recklessly at the beginning,” he said.

He also pushed back on suggestions that the war was spreading. “I see in the media banners that say war expanding or war spreading, it’s actually the opposite. It’s actually quite contained,” Hegseth said.

Caine said the broader US campaign was still centered on three goals: reducing Iranian ballistic missile and drone capability, damaging its navy, and striking deeper into its military and industrial base.

According to Caine, US strikes have now hit “more than 5000 targets” and ballistic missile attacks from Iran have trended downward, “90 % from where they’ve started,” while one-way attack drones have fallen “83 % since the beginning of the operation.”

Hegseth said the administration was determined not to allow the war to drift. “This is not endless. It’s not protracted. We’re not allowing mission creep,” he said. “The President has said a very specific mission to accomplish.”

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran and Oman and connects the Gulf to the Arabian Sea. It has long been one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, and any threat to shipping there is closely watched by energy markets and major importers such as India.

--IANS

lkj/as