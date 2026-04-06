When Sanjay Dutt called father Sunil Dutt 'Hitler On The Set'

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Legendary actor Sunil Dutt directed his actor son, Sanjay Dutt in his debut drama "Rocky".

During an episode of the celebrity talk show, "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", Sanjay recalled how his father was like a 'Hitler' on the set.

Sanjay shared, "Dad was very strict. Once he had said something, you can't just go and ask him, "What if I do this in a different way?". He was like Hitler on the set."

He remembered an incident from their shoot diaries in Kashmir.

"Dad had already placed the shot, and his assistant came to me and said, "Go and eat your food". When I told him, "But it is not break yet", he said, "no it is break time, go and eat", Sanjay shared.

As Sanju was having his food in the restaurant, people came running and told him, "Dutt Sahab is shouting."

When Sanjay came back on the set, he got a massive scolding from his father.

"How dare you go and eat when the entire unit is standing here? Have you become a star already?," Sunil Dutt had said.

When Sunil Dutt later asked his assistant, "Did you tell him to go and have food?", he simply denied.

"Rocky" was released back in 1981, marking the acting debut of Sanjay Dutt.

Written by Bharat B. Bhalla and Dr. Rahi Masoom Reza, and produced by

Amarjeet, the movie also stars Tina Munim, Reena Roy, Amjad Khan, Raakhee, Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor, and Aruna Irani in significant roles, along with others.

Besides directing the drama. Sunil Dutt also made a cameo appearance in "Rocky".

The later portions of the drama were helmed by Raj Khosla, who took over the charge as director after Sunil Dutt had to travel due to his wife Nargis Dutt's cancer.

The film was released only a few days after the demise of Nargis Dutt.

--IANS

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